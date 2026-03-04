No damage to facilities containing nuclear material in Iran: IAEA

IAEA has reported that there is no damage to facilities containing nuclear material in Iran and therefore no radiological release risk at this time, based on analysis of latest available satellite imagery.

“Near Isfahan nuclear site, damage is visible at two buildings. No additional impact detected at Natanz after previously reported damage at entrances, and no impact at other nuclear sites, including Bushehr NPP,” it said on X.

The IAEA chief reiterated his call for “maximum restraint to help avoid any danger of radiological incident”.