Mortar attack damages house of tribal elder’s brother in Lower South Waziristan

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 02:39pm
Two mortar shells have been fired at the residence of Qayyum, brother of prominent tribal elder Malik Saidullah Wazir, in the Nargasai area of Lower South Waziristan’s Birmal tehsil, police say.

Glass is shattered on the floor after a mortar attack on the house of a tribal elder’s brother in Lower South Waziristan. — via AK Wazir
According to police officials, the shells were launched from an unidentified direction during the early hours. One of the mortar rounds exploded within the premises of the house, while the second failed to detonate.

The explosion caused partial damage to the building and minor damage to a parked Fielder vehicle. Rooms of the house and some small livestock present in the courtyard were also affected by the blast. However, no casualties were reported.

Police officials said an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact location from where the shells were fired and to identify those responsible.

Wazir is regarded as an influential tribal figure in Lower South Waziristan and Upper South Waziristan. Following the events of 9/11 and the subsequent war against militancy, members of his family reportedly played an active role in resisting foreign militants in the region.

Pak Afghan clashes

