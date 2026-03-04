Iran judiciary vows to act ‘severely’ against those who aid enemies

The Iranian judiciary said that those who aid the country’s enemies “will be dealt with decisively and severely” during the Middle East war sparked by joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Reuters reports.

“Given that we are in a state of war, individuals who act in any way, in word or deed, in line with the illegitimate desires and interests of the aggressor enemy, will be dealt with decisively and severely in accordance with existing laws and regulations,” judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei was quoted as saying by the judiciary’s Mizan online news portal.