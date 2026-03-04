E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Iran judiciary vows to act ‘severely’ against those who aid enemies

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 02:25pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Iranian judiciary said that those who aid the country’s enemies “will be dealt with decisively and severely” during the Middle East war sparked by joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Reuters reports.

“Given that we are in a state of war, individuals who act in any way, in word or deed, in line with the illegitimate desires and interests of the aggressor enemy, will be dealt with decisively and severely in accordance with existing laws and regulations,” judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei was quoted as saying by the judiciary’s Mizan online news portal.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe