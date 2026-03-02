Middle East war putting civilians ‘in grave danger’: Red Cross

The war in the Middle East is putting civilians in grave danger, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross warns, saying a broad conflict would outstrip any ability to help, AFP reports.

“Widening hostilities across the Middle East are putting civilian lives in grave danger,” ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric says.

“The scale of major military operations flaring across the Middle East risks embroiling the region — and beyond — into another large-scale armed conflict that will overwhelm any humanitarian response.”