Policeman martyred in Tank attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police head constable was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the main bazaar area of Tank city on Saturday evening, the police said.

According to police officials, head constable Uzair Khan was sitting at a shop in Gali Dak Khana area when armed men opened fire on him. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. The attackers fled the scene.

A contingent of police rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and collected evidence. A search operation was launched to trace the suspects, while investigators said the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

The incident triggered panic in the busy market, with shopkeepers closing their businesses amid fear and uncertainty. The killing comes two days after a social worker was shot dead in the same locality at night, heightening concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the district.

Funeral prayers for the slain policeman were held at the police lines.

Floral wreaths were laid on his coffin, and a police contingent presented a salute. Special prayers were offered for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks and for peace and stability in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, police officials paid tribute to the martyred officer’s bravery and dedication to duty, vowing that his sacrifice would not go in vain. They reiterated their resolve to intensify operations against elements involved in acts of violence and to ensure the protection of citizens.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026