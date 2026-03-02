E-Paper | March 02, 2026

US, Israel pushing Mideast towards wider conflict: Aimal

Bureau Report Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:03am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party central President Senator Aimal Wali Khan has warned that Israeli and American attacks on Iran are pushing the region towards a wider global conflict, describing the situation dangerous for the Middle East and the broader region.

In a statement issued from the party’s secretariat, Bacha Khan Markaz in Peshawar, on Sunday, Mr Khan said the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is a “slap in the face of the Islamic world” and a moment of deep reflection for Muslims globally.

He said that as Muslim regions have come under fire one after the other, Islamic countries had failed to come up with a collective strategy or unified stance.

Referring to escalating tension in the Middle East, strained relations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and the attacks on Iran, he warned that the region stood at a critical juncture and that without immediate diplomatic efforts, the situation could spiral into a major global confrontation.

ANP chief says Muslim countries failed to evolve unified stance

The ANP chief accused the United States of double standards, saying that while it speaks of peace in the context of Gaza, it simultaneously leads attacks on sovereign states in collaboration with Israel.

He termed this approach hypocrisy and an open contradiction, adding that it was regrettable that Pakistan had joined such international forums without taking Parliament into confidence.

Senator Khan said the role of Pakistan and other Islamic countries on the issue of Iran had been “deeply disappointing”, noting that no Muslim country had so far openly and clearly condemned what he described as American and Israeli aggression against Iran.

Acknowledging that there could be political differences with Ayatollah Khamenei, he said it was an undeniable fact that even at the age of 86, he remained steadfast in his ideology and firm in his opposition to what he called American imperialism.

He said steadfastness and resilience would remain defining features of his political life.

The Awami National Party reaffirmed its full solidarity with the government and people of Iran, stating that it stood with them in this difficult time and prayed for elevation of the ranks of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others killed in the attacks.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe