US, Israel pushing Mideast towards wider conflict: Aimal

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party central President Senator Aimal Wali Khan has warned that Israeli and American attacks on Iran are pushing the region towards a wider global conflict, describing the situation dangerous for the Middle East and the broader region.

In a statement issued from the party’s secretariat, Bacha Khan Markaz in Peshawar, on Sunday, Mr Khan said the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is a “slap in the face of the Islamic world” and a moment of deep reflection for Muslims globally.

He said that as Muslim regions have come under fire one after the other, Islamic countries had failed to come up with a collective strategy or unified stance.

Referring to escalating tension in the Middle East, strained relations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and the attacks on Iran, he warned that the region stood at a critical juncture and that without immediate diplomatic efforts, the situation could spiral into a major global confrontation.

ANP chief says Muslim countries failed to evolve unified stance

The ANP chief accused the United States of double standards, saying that while it speaks of peace in the context of Gaza, it simultaneously leads attacks on sovereign states in collaboration with Israel.

He termed this approach hypocrisy and an open contradiction, adding that it was regrettable that Pakistan had joined such international forums without taking Parliament into confidence.

Senator Khan said the role of Pakistan and other Islamic countries on the issue of Iran had been “deeply disappointing”, noting that no Muslim country had so far openly and clearly condemned what he described as American and Israeli aggression against Iran.

Acknowledging that there could be political differences with Ayatollah Khamenei, he said it was an undeniable fact that even at the age of 86, he remained steadfast in his ideology and firm in his opposition to what he called American imperialism.

He said steadfastness and resilience would remain defining features of his political life.

The Awami National Party reaffirmed its full solidarity with the government and people of Iran, stating that it stood with them in this difficult time and prayed for elevation of the ranks of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others killed in the attacks.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026