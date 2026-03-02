E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Drug addict kills worshipper in Swabi mosque

Our Correspondent Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:03am
SWABI: A suspected ice drug addict opened fire inside a mosque, killing a worshipper and critically injuring another here on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Saleem Khan Shakh area of Maneri Bala in the jurisdiction of the Swabi city police station.

Swabi police SHO Ajab Durrani said that an ice addict had slept inside the mosque overnight. “When people tried to wake him up in the morning, he pulled out a pistol and opened fire, killing a worshipper, identified as Taj Mohammad, on the spot, and injuring another, Hayat Khan.

The police officer said that it was the second time in two days that the same drug addict had opened fire on people.

Earlier, he had shot at and injured a man when the victim prevented him from stealing iron from an under-construction house in Luqman Dheri area.

The police have registered an FIR and started search for the drug addict, who has escaped the area.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

