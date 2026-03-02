United climb to third, Fulham sink sorry Spurs

LONDON: Benjamin Sesko stretched his hot streak with the winning goal as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to go third in the Premier League, while Totte­nham Hotspur failed to dispel relegation fears after defeat at Fulham.

Sesko was handed his first start in seven games since Michael Carrick took charge at Old Trafford and rewarded his boss with another vital goal to edge United closer to a return to the Champions League.

Palace had taken an early lead at Old Trafford when Maxence Lacr­oix outmuscled Leny Yoro to guide in a header from Brennan Johnson’s corner.

But United hit back to remain unbeaten under Carrick and take their tally to 19 points from a possible 21.

The game swung on one incident as Lacroix was sent off and conceded a penalty for pulling back Matheus Cunha just before the hour mark.

Bruno Fernandes confidently stroked the resulting spot-kick past former team-mate Dean Henderson.

Fernandes was then the creator for the second as his curling cross was powered in by Sesko.

The Slovenian has now scored seven times in his last eight appearances to quieten critics of his 74 million ($100 million) price tag after a slow start to his career in England.

Meanwhile, Tottenham remain perilously poised just four points above the relegation zone as interim boss Igor Tudor again failed to halt their alarming slide after a 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage.

Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi gave Fulham a deserved half-time lead as they moved up to ninth and back into contention for European football next season.

Richarlison headed in a late consolation for Tottenham, but they remain the only Premier League side without a win in 2026.

The one crumb of comfort for Spurs was defeat for relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, 2-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion.

All three goals arrived in the first 15 minutes as Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck netted for the Seagulls either side of Morgan Gibbs-White’s reply.

Forest sit two points above the drop zone ahead of a daunting trip to Manchester City on Wednesday.On Saturday, Manchester City shrugged off the absence of Erling Haaland to keep on tail of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a 1-0 win against Leeds United.

Haaland was absent for the trip to the city of his birth due to a minor injury that Pep Guardiola described as “not a big problem”.

Without the Norwegian, City were far from their best but ground out a vital three points against a Leeds side that had lost just twice in their previous 16 games.

Leeds were left to rue not making the most of their early dominance as Dominic Calvert-Lewin skewed wide a glorious chance just three minutes in.

Antoine Semenyo instead proved to be the match-winner with his sixth goal in 11 games since joining City last month.

“It was a huge victory to still be there (in the race),” said Guardiola, whose side and Arsenal are still involved in four competitions.

“One game at a time. Recover now and start the real season when there are many, many games and everyone’s tired.”

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026