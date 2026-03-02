E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Cop, wife electrocuted in Lakki

A Correspondent Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:03am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman and his wife were electrocuted in the Daulatkhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.

A local resident said that the incident occurred inside the house of a police constable, Inamullah.

He said that the wife of Inamullah died of electric shock when she tried to switch on an electric appliance inside her house.

Inamullah rushed to rescue her wife but he was also electrocuted.

The resident said that several people, mostly women and girls, also received electric shock when power supply was restored to the village at 11 am but they were treated through traditional methods. A rescue 1122 official said a man and a woman were transported to the Government City Hospital where they were declared dead by doctors.

Separately, a man was killed over a murder enmity in the Hathi Khan Langerkhel area here on Sunday.

The murder occurred within the limits of Lakki city police station.

The police said Gul Tayaz along with his son, Arshadullah, 18, and brother, Wahid Murad was grazing his goats in the fields when armed rivals, including Abbas, Gulfam and Ejaz, came there and opened fire, killing Tayaz on the spot.

They said Arshad and Wahid escaped the attack. The police said the body was shifted to the Government City Hospital for postmortem.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe