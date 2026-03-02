Cop, wife electrocuted in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman and his wife were electrocuted in the Daulatkhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.

A local resident said that the incident occurred inside the house of a police constable, Inamullah.

He said that the wife of Inamullah died of electric shock when she tried to switch on an electric appliance inside her house.

Inamullah rushed to rescue her wife but he was also electrocuted.

The resident said that several people, mostly women and girls, also received electric shock when power supply was restored to the village at 11 am but they were treated through traditional methods. A rescue 1122 official said a man and a woman were transported to the Government City Hospital where they were declared dead by doctors.

Separately, a man was killed over a murder enmity in the Hathi Khan Langerkhel area here on Sunday.

The murder occurred within the limits of Lakki city police station.

The police said Gul Tayaz along with his son, Arshadullah, 18, and brother, Wahid Murad was grazing his goats in the fields when armed rivals, including Abbas, Gulfam and Ejaz, came there and opened fire, killing Tayaz on the spot.

They said Arshad and Wahid escaped the attack. The police said the body was shifted to the Government City Hospital for postmortem.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026