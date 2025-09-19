Woman ‘commits suicide’, man electrocuted

RAWALPINDI: A newly married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the Waris Khan police station’s jurisdiction, while another man died after suffering an electric shock.

The first incident occurred in Bhabhra Bazaar, Waris Khan, where a 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with her dupatta.

According to police, she had married two weeks ago and ended her life on Wednesday night.

The motive behind the suicide is yet to be investigated.

Shortly after the incident, Rescue 1122 staff reached the spot and found the woman dead. Later, her body was shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for a postmortem.

In another incident, a man died after suffering an electric shock in Bangash Colony on Thursday.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said the deceased was fleeing after stealing a cellphone from a house when he suffered an electric shock and died.

The deceased, said to be in his 30s, has not yet been identified.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025