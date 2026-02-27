‘Long live Pakistan’: Politicians united in response to unprovoked Afghan Taliban aggression

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban, after the neighbouring country opened unprovoked fire on multiple locations across the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

In response, leaders across the political spectrum were united in their stance, lauding the country’s armed forces and asserting that any aggression from Kabul would be responded to firmly.

President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will not compromise on peace and territorial integrity.

“Our armed forces’ response is comprehensive and decisive. Those who mistake our peace for weakness will face a strong response — and no one will be beyond reach,” he warned.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the people and armed forces of Pakistan were always ready to protect the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

“There will be no compromise on the defence of the beloved homeland and every aggression will be met with a befitting reply,” he said.

“The Pakistani armed forces are equipped with professional capabilities, high training and effective defence strategies and are fully capable of dealing with any internal or external challenge,” PM Shehbaz said.

He said that while Pakistan has always promoted peace, the integrity of the country will not be compromised, and the Pakistani armed forces will resolutely confront every aggression.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said: “Our brave armed forces are currently delivering a crushing response to the proxy Taliban and Afghan aggression from India. Defeat is the enemy’s inevitable fate, God willing.”

In a post on X, he also called on the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the federation and other provinces in defending the homeland.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, in a post on X, strongly condemned Afghan Taliban’s unprovoked firing along the Pak-Afghan border in KP.

He said it “has been met with an immediate and effective response” by Pakistan’s security forces under the command of Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

“Pakistan will defend its territorial integrity and ensure the safety of its citizens at all costs,” he said, adding that the “safe heavens of terrorists in Afghanistan will not be spared at any cost”.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz kept her message short, saying, “Long live Pakistan.”

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, shared a verse from the Holy Quran, adding: “Long live Pakistan.”

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, in a subsequent post condemned Taliban’s actions in Afghanistan and warned against aggression towards Pakistan.

“After the withdrawal of NATO forces, it was expected that there would be peace in Afghanistan and that the Taliban would focus on the interests of the Afghan people and peace in the region,” he said.

“However, the Taliban turned Afghanistan into a colony of India. They gathered all the terrorists of the world in Afghanistan and began exporting terrorism. They deprived their own people of basic human rights. They snatched away the rights that Islam grants to women,” he added.

“Pakistan made every effort to keep the situation normal through direct means and through friendly countries. It engaged in full-fledged diplomacy. But the Taliban became a proxy for India. Today, when attempts are being made to target Pakistan with aggression, Alhamdulillah, our forces are giving a decisive response at this time,” he said.

“In the past, Pakistan’s role has been positive. It has hosted 5 million Afghans for 50 years. Even today, millions of Afghans are earning their livelihood on our soil. Our cup of patience has overflowed. Now it is open war between us and you. Now it will be ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar.’ Pakistan’s army did not come from across the seas. We are your neighbors; we know your ins and outs. Allahu Akbar,” Defense Minister added.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, meanwhile, strongly condemned the unprovoked aggression by Afghanistan along the Pak-Afghan border, and paid tribute to the security forces for their immediate and effective retaliation.

“Afghanistan has become a proxy of India and is destabilising peace in the region, he said, adding: “Afghanistan, at India’s behest, is carrying out terrorist activities against Pakistan.”

“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its security forces for the protection of national sovereignty and security,” the NA speaker said.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said that while “we will establish peace with our neighbours wherever possible, we will never hesitate to counter the threats posed to Pakistan from their side”.

“Response to Afghanistan’s aggression against Pakistan will be given with full force. Pakistan’s security forces, God willing, will defend their homeland with the prayers of the nation — our prayers and support are with them. Long live Pakistan!” he said.

Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari, meanwhile, strongly condemned the unprovoked aggression against Pakistan along its border, and praised the armed forces for their immediate and effective response.

“Pakistan will not tolerate any aggression against its territory or its people,” he said, adding: “Under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, our armed forces have delivered a firm and decisive response to the cross-border provocation.”

“The entire nation stands united with its armed forces for the protection of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Pakistan Zindabad!” the power minister said.

Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt, praised the Pakistan Army for its swift and decisive action against Afghan Taliban aggression, in a post on X, she said

“Pakistan Army’s full-scale retaliatory operation continues against the unprovoked aggression by Afghan Taliban,”

“Security forces have captured a post in Paktika province of Afghanistan near the Shawal sector of South Waziristan. The robust counteraction by Pakistan Army has forced the cowardly Afghan Taliban to abandon the post and flee,” she added.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik in a post on X reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to defending its sovereignty while promoting regional peace.

“Pakistan has always adopted a policy of promoting peace, stability, and mutual respect in the region, but it will never accept any compromise on its sovereignty and integrity,” he said.

“Following the attack by the Afghan Taliban, the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force, through timely, effective, and comprehensive retaliatory action, sent a clear message to the enemy that Pakistan possesses the full capability and resolve to defend its territory,” he added.

“Pakistan desires peace, but peace should not be mistaken for weakness. Every necessary step will be taken to safeguard national security, and a befitting response will continue to be given to any aggression,” he added.