Rallies condemn unprovoked firing by Afghan border forces

LOWER DIR: Rallies were held across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday against the unprovoked firing from across the border by the Afghan forces, and expressed solidarity with the armed forces for responding befittingly to the aggression.

In Lower Dir, rallies were held in Samarbagh, Chakdara and Timergara.

In Samarbagh subdivision, large numbers of citizens and traders gathered at different locations to condemn what they called Afghanistan’s irresponsible and hostile act of aggression during the night.

The protesters expressed anger over the incident and declared that the defence of Pakistan was part of their faith. They raised slogans in support of the Pakistan Army, saying, “We exist because Pakistan exists.”

Participants urge Afghan authorities to respect international border laws

Speakers at the rallies said the people of Pakistan stood united with the armed forces and would defend every inch of the motherland. They urged the Afghan authorities to respect international border laws and refrain from violating Pakistan’s sovereignty.

In Chakdara, a rally organised by Ittehad-i-Pakistan Forum, local elders, and Anjuman-i-Tajiran was taken out from Chakdara Chowk to the press club, where participants denounced Afghanistan’s cross-border firing and violations of international norms. The speakers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Pakistan’s defence institutions on all fronts and appreciated the army’s timely response to the attack.

Similarly, in Timergara, hundreds of traders and citizens took out a rally in support of the Pakistan Army. The demonstration, led by Anjuman-i-Tajiran Timergara president Haji Anwaruddin and general secretary Haji Laiqzada, was also attended by PPP leader Najeeb Utmankhel.

In Swabi, local residents and traders staged a demonstration in solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

They gathered in the main Topi market and chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and against Afghan forces, saying that the Taliban were involved in terrorism in Pakistan despite the fact that Islamabad had supported Afghanistan for the last four decades.

In Dera Ismail Khan, the citizens took to the streets to express solidarity with the army and reaffirm their commitment to national unity and security.

The rally, which started from GPO Chowk and concluded at Topanwala Chowk, was attended by people from various walks of life, including traders, lawyers, teachers, students, and social activists. Participants carried national flags, placards, and banners inscribed with slogans in support of the armed forces, chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad.”

Expressing strong resentment over Afghanistan’s recent hostile behaviour, the speakers said Pakistan hosted Afghan refugees for over 45 years, yet the Afghan leadership has turned against its benefactor.

The rally concluded with prayers for peace, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan, as participants vowed to continue supporting the armed forces in their mission to protect the nation.

In Mohmand, a rally was held in Mian Mandi Bazaar, where tribal elders, traders and local residents expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army and protested against unprovoked firing by Afghan forces. They also chanted slogans against India and Afghanistan.

In Charsadda, a rally was organised by the district administration against the unprovoked firing by Afghan border forces.

A large number of people belonging to a cross-section of society attended the rally, which began from TMA Hall and ended at Farooq Azam Chowk.

Charsadda assistant commissioner Mohammad Aftab Munir, along with other officials of the district administration, social and religious leaders and local people were present on the occasion.

The speakers said that those violating the border laws would be given a stern and forceful response.

Addressing the rally, assistant commissioner Aftab Munir said that Pakistan wanted peace with its neighbours, but wouldn’t tolerate attacks on its sovereignty.

He said people were fully behind the armed forces in defending every inch of their country.

The rally participants prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025