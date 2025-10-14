People take to streets to show solidarity with armed forces

MANSEHRA/KOHAT/BAJAUR: People from various walks of life took to streets in different districts on Monday to express solidarity with armed forces and condemn what they called an unprovoked attack by the Afghan Taliban government.

“People are standing firmly with armed forces, which taught a lesson to Afghan Taliban in response to their unprovoked aggression,” Mohammad Shakeel Awan, president of traders’ body, told participants of a rally in Mansehra.

Separate rallies were taken out in Mansehra by traders and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Abbottabad Road and outside the press club, respectively. The participants of rallies marched through different routes and converged at Khatm-i-Nabuwat Chowk.

They chanted slogans in support of armed forces and against India and Afghanistan. “When Indian forces failed to accomplish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s evil designs by attacking our country directly, they brought forward their proxy, Afghanistan, but it too met the same fate,” said Mr Awan.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N district president Syed Junaid Ali Qasim said that government was taking effective measures to address security situation.

“We have hosted Afghans for more than four decades, but instead of being grateful, Afghan Taliban attacked our soil as an Indian proxy, which we will never tolerate. Afghans should now return to their homeland,” he said.

Baffa-Pakhal tehsil chairman Sardar Shah Khan said that armed forces exercised restraint for years and then responded with full might to teach Afgha Taliban a lesson.

In Hangu, armed tribesmen of Thall area marched towards the Afghan border on Monday to assist security forces in the war.

Elders of Orakzai district also announced at a jirga to stop infiltration of terrorists from Afghanistan and protect the border.

They said that they had also taught a lesson to terrorists earlier and stood shoulder to shoulder with security forces in crushing them. They said that they would protect the borders at all costs to shatter nefarious designs of enemies of Pakistan.

In Bajaur, a rally was also held to express solidarity with security forces for their effective response to Afghan Taliban.

Scores of people, including elders, political and social activists, teachers and students participated in the rally. The rally was organised by district administration. Officials of district administration and other departments also attended the rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan.

Holding banners and national flags, the participants of the rally chanted slogans in support of army. The rally, which passed through different places in Civil Colony Khar, concluded with speeches by several speakers lauding security forces for their exemplary response to attacks by Afghan Taliban in border areas.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025