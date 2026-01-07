E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Provinces to procure wheat from private sector

Amin Ahmed Published
Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain presiding over a meeting of the National Wheat Oversight Committee at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Islamabad on January 6, 2026. — PID
Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain presiding over a meeting of the National Wheat Oversight Committee at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Islamabad on January 6, 2026. — PID
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• New set-up likely to take over wheat procurement function from Passco
• Minister says primary objective of the national wheat policy is to stabilise prices

ISLAMABAD: The provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have decided to engage private companies for the procurement of wheat for their respective strategic reserves.

This was informed to the National Wheat Oversight Committee, chaired by Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed progress on the establishment of provincial implementation units for the interim national wheat policy.

The Sindh government has not shared details with the Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding its mode of wheat procurement for strategic reserves. However, an official of the ministry said the provincial government is expected to procure wheat on its own.

Previously, the Pakistan Agricul­tural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) was the designated public-sector entity for procuring wheat for strategic reserves. The government has decided to wind up Passco, and it is likely that a wheat stock management company will be established to settle its liabilities.

Addressing the meeting, the federal minister said that the fundamental objective of the national wheat policy is to stabilise wheat prices for farmers and protect them from market uncertainty.

He emphasised that the policy has been carefully designed to ensure food security while maintaining price stability, adding that there would be no undue pressure on consumers once the policy is fully implemented.

Mr Hussain further remarked that the policy promotes transparency, encourages private sector participation and improves coordination between the federation and the provinces.

The minister expressed confidence that effective implementation of the national wheat policy would lead to a sustainable and balanced wheat market, benefiting farmers, consumers, and the national economy.

The committee was informed that all the provinces and regions have successfully established their

provincial implementation units to implement the interim national wheat policy, ensuring coordinated and effective execution across the country.

Regarding the disposal plan, all provinces shared details of their available wheat stocks along with their respective disposal strategies. New strategic wheat reserves will be built from the 2025-26 wheat production by the provinces.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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Amin Ahmed is an Islamabad-based correspondent for Dawn with nearly two decades of experience in the field. He reports on socio-economic development, agriculture, and privatisation, as well as parliamentary committees.

Amin Ahmed

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Annu
Jan 07, 2026 09:57am
Kindly allow direct procurement from farmers without involving intermediaries, as middlemen contribute to unnecessary price escalation
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