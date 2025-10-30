E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Wheat supply from Punjab continuing ‘uninterrupted’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:01am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Punjab government has informed the Ministry of National Food Security that uninterrupted wheat supply for use as seed is being provided to various private companies and the Punjab Seed Corporation.

In a meeting at the ministry on Wednesday, the Punjab price control department stated that so far, 59,000 metric tons of wheat had been supplied from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh for use as seed.

During the past week alone, a department spokesperson said, some 2,002 trucks carrying wheat were dispatched from Punjab to other provinces, ensuring the continued transportation of wheat and flour across provincial boundaries.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research praised the Punjab price control and commodities management department for its performance, acknowledging Punjab’s timely and consistent supply of wheat.

“The Punjab price control department has played the role of an elder brother by ensuring prompt wheat supply to other provinces – a commendable effort,” said the ministry spokesperson.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

DESPITE the efforts of friendly states to broker a long-term peace and resolve differences between Pakistan and...
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe