Wheat supply from Punjab continuing ‘uninterrupted’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has informed the Ministry of National Food Security that uninterrupted wheat supply for use as seed is being provided to various private companies and the Punjab Seed Corporation.

In a meeting at the ministry on Wednesday, the Punjab price control department stated that so far, 59,000 metric tons of wheat had been supplied from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh for use as seed.

During the past week alone, a department spokesperson said, some 2,002 trucks carrying wheat were dispatched from Punjab to other provinces, ensuring the continued transportation of wheat and flour across provincial boundaries.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research praised the Punjab price control and commodities management department for its performance, acknowledging Punjab’s timely and consistent supply of wheat.

“The Punjab price control department has played the role of an elder brother by ensuring prompt wheat supply to other provinces – a commendable effort,” said the ministry spokesperson.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025