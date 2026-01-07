First digital BHU becomes operational in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The country’s first digital Basic Health Unit (BHU) has become operational in Gokina village of Islamabad under the Federal BHU Digitisation Programme.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, in collaboration with Sehat Kahani inaugurated the paperless and telemedicine-enabled BHU.

The inaugural ceremony was attended Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal, District Health Officer Dr Syeda Rashida, Federal Secretary Laeeq Ahmed, Joint Secretary Health Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and other officials and local community representatives.

The launch puts a working model on the ground that shows how primary care can move from fragmented, paper-based processes to connected, accountable, data-driven care within real public sector conditions. At BHU Gokina, digital first care is now live.

Patients receive structured digital registration, secure teleconsultations with qualified doctors and specialists, electronic medical records and digital prescriptions. On-site nursing staff anchor the experience. They lead triage, facilitate consultations and ensure continuity of care through follow-ups.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister emphasised the importance of technology in public healthcare.

“Actions speak louder than words, and today our vision is visible on the ground. Through telemedicine, we are committed to filling Pakistan’s healthcare gaps, using technology to ensure timely, quality care reaches every community, regardless of distance or limitations,” he said.

Dr Sara Saeed Khurram, Co-founder and CEO of Sehat Kahani, highlighted the impact of the initiative on patient care.

“This inauguration represents a new era for primary healthcare in Pakistan. By integrating telemedicine, digital medical records, and seamless follow-ups, we are enabling communities to access qualified healthcare without delays, while empowering on-site staff to deliver more coordinated and informed care,” she said.

The Gokina telemedicine centre is equipped with Sehat Kahani’s digital infrastructure, including secure video consultations, electronic medical records, digital prescriptions, and integrated pharmacy management systems.

Dr Iffat Zafar Aga, Co-founder and COO of Sehat Kahani, said, “A paperless, connected primary care system strengthens accountability, efficiency, and clinical decision-making. This centre serves as a model for scalable digital healthcare that can be expanded across Pakistan.”

This also reflects Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging digital technology to improve community health outcomes, prevent delays in care, and build a sustainable, connected healthcare ecosystem nationwide.

Sehat Kahani is a widely used digital healthcare platform with the vision to democratise healthcare access for all using technology and a committed network of doctors with the commitment to enable flexible work opportunities for female doctors, who otherwise face socio-cultural barriers to practice.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026