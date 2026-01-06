E-Paper | July 19, 2026

PM directs easy bank loans for small and medium enterprises

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Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding SMEDA In Islamabad on Jan 5. —Photo courtesy @GovtofPakistan/X
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding SMEDA In Islamabad on Jan 5. —Photo courtesy @GovtofPakistan/X
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ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant institutions to expedite measures for providing loans to small and medium enterprises on easy terms through banks and other financial institutions.

Chairing a meeting, the premier commended Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority’s (Smeda) newly elected board of directors for formulating a practical and effective plan.

“SMEs are the backbone of the country’s economy,” Mr Shehbaz said, adding that there is immense potential to increase the country’s exports through the development of small and medium enterprises.

A three-year roadmap for the promotion of SME sector was presented in the meeting besides a detailed briefing on the problems faced by SMEs and the plan of action to address them, the strategy to include SMEs in the country’s exports, and other measures included in the business plan. A briefing was also given on ongoing measures to further enhance the existing cooperation with various countries to introduce Pakistan’s SME sector on a competitive basis in the global market.

The meeting was briefed on enhancing the capacity of domestic SMEs, multiple workshops have recently been organised in six cities.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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UZ
Jan 06, 2026 11:11am
SMEs are being starved of credit because banks find it easier and safer to just lend to the government. The SBP's current approach of setting voluntary SME Financing targets to banks has failed, as there are no consequences for missing them. It's time for the opposite strategy: the SBP must urgently place a cap on how much each bank can lend to the government. This will force the FIs finally prioritize SME lending and support real economic growth
Recommend 0
Kazmi
Jan 07, 2026 05:22pm
In USAs vibrant economy, most businesses stopped expansion plans after interest rate touched 4-5 percent. In Pakistan, SBP interest rate stands at 10 plus percentage points. No business can survive this sort of predatory interest rates.
Recommend 0

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