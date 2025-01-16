E-Paper | January 16, 2025

Ahsan asks banks to enhance lending to SMEs for driving up exports

Imran Ayub Published January 16, 2025 Updated January 16, 2025 08:47am
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal chairs a meeting with bank presidents in Karachi, on Wednesday.
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal chairs a meeting with bank presidents in Karachi, on Wednesday.

KARACHI: Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal urged banks on Wednesday to establish an “export development window” offering soft loans primarily to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to double exports under the newly launched five-year economic transformation programme, Uraan Pakistan.

The minister emphasised the urgent need to increase exports from $30 billion to $100bn and to drive economic growth to 6 per cent through export expansion.

He emphasised the crucial importance of the financial sector in promoting export growth, enhancing agricultural exports, fostering industrial development, and advancing critical areas such as IT, services, mining, workforce export, the blue economy, and innovation.

“Pakistan has attempted to take off three times in the past but always has failed due to political instability,” he said while addressing the conference of chiefs of banks organised by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). “We made the first attempt in the 1960s, but the 1965 war derailed it; the second in the 1990s failed due to political instability; and the third, in 2016, was disrupted by the political changes of 2018.”

The minister proposed that banks establish dedicated export windows to support SMEs, potentially generating $40-60bn in exports over the next five years. He urged banks to go beyond merely lending to the government and play an active role in driving export growth.

“Our businesses often prefer to remain in their comfort zones, generating billions of rupees from the domestic market,” he said. “The same applies to banks, which feel secure lending to the government. However, we have urged banks to redirect their credit towards SMEs. This strategy could create a win-win situation for both sides, as even with standard interest rates, loans from local banks can significantly benefit our SMEs.”

Over the next 22 years, the federal minister said, Pakistan has the potential to achieve significant progress, positioning itself as a compelling example of rapid development. He also called for launching scholarship programmes for the workforce in collaboration with the SBP and introducing laptop leasing schemes, similar to vehicle leasing, to foster growth and innovation.

“Similarly, we are working on a programme in collaboration with the SBP and other financial institutions to offer scholarships to students who gain admission to the world’s top 25 universities but cannot afford the education,” he said.

He said that a National Economic Transformation Unit has been established at the Prime Minister’s House to monitor the performance of each ministry in support of Uraan Pakistan. He added that a quarterly report will be compiled to assess progress and ensure continuous evaluation.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Peshawar meeting
Updated 16 Jan, 2025

Peshawar meeting

Dealing with Afghan Taliban is necessary not just for internal stability, but to ensure that Afghanistan not isolated regionally.
Cyber circus
16 Jan, 2025

Cyber circus

PAKISTAN’S cybercrime-fighting apparatus is proving rather good at harassing journalists and remarkably poor at...
Anti-abuse action
16 Jan, 2025

Anti-abuse action

IN what is a social minefield for women, the Punjab police investigation department’s decision to deploy 1,450...
Missing justice
Updated 15 Jan, 2025

Missing justice

SC must at least ensure missing persons cases are heard with the urgency they deserve.
Racist talk
15 Jan, 2025

Racist talk

WHEN racist tropes are amplified by the expansive reach of social media, the affected communities face real-world...
Faceless customs
15 Jan, 2025

Faceless customs

THE launch of the faceless customs assessment system as part of the government’s Tax Transformation Plan is a...