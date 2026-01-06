E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Court seeks report on Basant security

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought reports from the Inspector General of Police and the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) regarding security and safety arrangements being taken for the upcoming Basant.

Justice Malik Awais Khalid heard a petition filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) through Advocate Azhar Siddique questioning the alleged failure of the government and the police to make security arrangements for Basant under the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance 2025.

A law officer for the Punjab government pointed out that the ordinance had now become an Act and, therefore, the petition was no longer maintainable.

The judge asked the law officer about the security and safety measures planned for Basant.

The government lawyer informed the court that Basant would be celebrated in designated areas under strict regulations.

The judge directed the law officer to submit reports on behalf of the IGP and CCPO by Jan 16.

The petitioner contended that permission for Basant had been granted but no security arrangements were put in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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