E-Paper | July 19, 2026

540 kite makers, traders apply for Basant business

Khalid Hasnain Published
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LAHORE: Five hundred and forty kite manufacturers, sellers, traders and associations have so far applied for registration with the Lahore city district administration for the upcoming Basant festival being held from Feb 6 to 8 after a gap of about two decades.

According to a document available to Dawn, 289 kite sellers have applied for registration out of which 142 applications are currently in process whereas 135 have been approved. Four applications have been rejected for not fulfilling the requirement.

Of 180 kite manufacturers applied for registration, 93 applications have been approved whereas 76 are in process currently. Four applications were rejected in this connection.

Similarly, 65 kite traders applied for registration out of which 33 applications are in process and 27 succeeded have been approved. Three applications were rejected.

Total six kite flying associations applied for registration of which two were approved, two are in process while one application was rejected.

At present, 254 applications are in process, 257 got approval and 15 were rejected.

It is pertinent to mention that the provincial government had, in last week of last December, decided to celebrate a limited Basant festival in Lahore while the rest of the deputy commissioners of the province were reportedly expected to follow the decision. However, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order that met at the home department later decided that Basant would only be held in Lahore and that too at a limited scale.

As the Basant is returning to Lahore after 18 years, following the passage of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Bill, 2025 by the provincial assembly on Dec 24, the home department also held multiple meetings on the revival of Basant.

The department had proposed that it would only be allowed at specific grounds, or notified rooftops, including in the Walled City or other locations, across the district.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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Khalid Hasnain is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn. His reporting focuses on Pakistan Railways, Lahore’s civic affairs, and the energy and power sector. He can be found on X at @KhalidHasnain10

Khalid Hasnain

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