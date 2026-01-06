E-Paper | July 19, 2026

JUI-F holds rally against lawlessness in Qambar-Shahdadkot

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LARKANA: Leaders and workers of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) blocked the main road connecting Garhi Khero and Shahdadkot on Monday in protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in Qambar-Shahdadkot.

Chanting slogans, they burnt tyres and staged a sit-in on the road, suspending the vehicular traffic.

The protest was led by JUI-F Shahdadkot emir Maulana Abdul Hameed Maghiri, general secretary Hafiz Abdul Razzaq Magsi, Maulana Muhammad Sadiq Brohi, Mir Ahmad Nawaz Brohi, JUI-F Jacobabad district general secretary Moulana Saleem Allah Khan Brohi and Dadu district general secretary Hafiz Izharul Haq Siddiqui.

Carrying banners and placards, the protesters raised slogans against the fragile law and order situation.

They also demanded removal of the Shahdadkot SHO.

Speaking on the occasion, the protest leaders claimed that lawlessness had prevailed and criminal incidents had become a routine in the area.

They specifically mentioned that two weeks ago, within the jurisdiction of Sanjjar Bhatti police station, one named Haji Wali Muhammad Jamali was robbed of his motorcycle, mobile phone and cash.

They alleged that police had failed in arresting the culprits and recovering the snatched items.

They demanded immediate action from senior police officials and threatened to broaden the spectrum of protest if the administration did not take action against the outlaws.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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