2 children killed in fog-related accidents in Jaranwala

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two children died and four others sustained injuries in fog-related accidents on Sunday.

In one accident, a minor girl died and four others were injured in a collision between a motorcycle rickshaw and a van due to fog near Adda Hammad Kay on the Syed Wala Road in Jaranwala tehsil.

The deceased was identified as Dua Umair (2) and the wounded as Khadija (10), Zain (18) and Khalida Bibi (45). They were on their way to Jaranwala from Chak 239 GB.

In another accident in Jaranwala city on the Syed Wala Road, six-year-old Muhammad Hassan died after a tractor trolley ran over him due to fog.

Police said the deceased was crossing the road.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old labourer on a loader rickshaw died in an accident near Chak 359 JB Nangal, a suburb of Gojra on Sunday evening.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased identified as Shakeel Ahmed was going from Gojra to his Chak on a loader rickshaw with his son. He fell down when his shawl got stuck in the shaft of the rickshaw. As a result, he suffered a head injury and died on the spot.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026