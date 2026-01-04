Six killed, five injured in road accidents

TOBA TEK SINGH: As many as six people died and five people were injured in traffic accidents in different parts of the province.

According to details, in one accident near Adda Mastpur on the Jhang Road in Kabirwala, a vehicle belonging to animal traders from Khairpur Meerus, Sindh had a head-on collision with a truck due to dense fog.

Rescue 1122 said that one trader, identified as Amanullah (50), died and four other traders including Asadullah (30), Sahib Khan (25), Ghulam Akbar (60) and Ghulam Mustafa (40) were injured in the accident.

Rescue 1122 said that the injured were shifted to the Kabirwala THQ Hospital and an amount of Rs3.95 million, recovered from their vehicle, was handed over to the injured traders.

In another fog-related accident, a motorcyclist died while his pillion was critically wounded in an accident between their bike and a truck on the Toba-Shorkot Cantonment Road near Chak 315 GB.

The deceased was identified as Husnain Khadim (44) and the injured as Shahbaz Abbas (25), who was shifted to the Toba DHQ Hospital. They were on their way from Toba to Chak 503 JB Meerak Sial in the Shorkot tehsil.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached four after another injured also died at the Faisalabad Allied Hospital on Saturday in a collision between a car and an ambulance that happened on December 27.

The deceased, Naveed (35), was injured when an Edhi ambulance coming from the wrong side hit his car on the Canal Road. His father Arshad, two sons Huzaifa (2) and two-month-old Hanzala died on the spot, while his wife and mother were also seriously injured and were under treatment at the Allied Hospital.The Mansoorabad Police had arrested the ambulance driver, Usman Masih along with his accomplices Shan Masih and Shayan Masih and booked them for allegedly driving the ambulance in a drunken state.

VISIT: A Chinese delegation visited the University of Kamalia (UoK) on Saturday to explore avenues for academic collaboration, advanced research, technology transfer, and for the establishment, effective implementation, and future strategic planning of artificial intelligence (AI) laboratories.

The delegation comprised Li Wenyu, Lu Jun, and Muhammad Bukhtiar Faiq. They held discussions on the UoK’s academic and research activities, ongoing and proposed development projects, and the integration of globally recognised modern technologies — especially AI — into teaching and research.

Both sides deliberated on the short and long-term strategies for academic partnerships, joint research initiatives, technology transfer, and the establishment of AI-based laboratories. The delegation was also briefed on the UoK’s vision, mission, and development objectives.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026