Four dead, five injured in fog-related accidents

TOBA TEK SINGH: As many as four people, including a child, were killed and five others were injured in fog-related accidents on Thursday night.

In one accident, two teenage employees of a sweetshop died near Chak 257 GB in the Rajana area of Toba on Thursday night when their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle due to thick fog.

Rescue 1122 report said that deceased Muhammad Husnain (16) and Saqib Sharif (18) went to get eggs from a poultry farm for the shop on a motorcycle. It said that they were run over by an unknown vehicle and they died instantly.

The sweetshop owner and others went to search for them when they did not return after two hours and found their bodies on the road.

Meanwhile in Jhang, a child died and two others, including his brother and father, were critically injured when their car collided with a sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley parked on the Sargodha Road near the Pakaywala bus stop.

The deceased was identified as Hassain Rameez (9) and the injured as his brother Hassan Rameez (8) and their father Rameez Abbas (40).

In another accident, a trailer and a van had a head-on collision due to fog on the Faisalabad Bypass Road in Sheikhupura. As a result, one person died and three others were injured.

Rescue 1122 identified the deceased as Muhammad Ramzan (34), while the three unidentified injured persons were shifted to the Sheikhupura DHQ hospital.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026