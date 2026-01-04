AJK PM, PPP regional chief discuss CEC appointment, accord with rights group

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) regional president Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin on Saturday discussed the overall political situation in the territory, with particular focus on progress in implementing the agreement reached with a rights movement and the long-pending appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The discussion took place during a breakfast meeting at the prime minister’s camp office at Kashmir House in Islamabad, according to an official press release.

The meeting marked the first formal interaction between the two leaders after the installation of the PPP government on November 17 last year. Mr Yasin, a senior PPP parliamentarian who had been among the contenders for the office of prime minister ahead of the transition, subsequently reconciled with the party’s decision to nominate Mr Rathore and extended his support to the new leadership.

During the meeting, the two leaders also reviewed preparations for the second phase of the prime minister’s public outreach campaign, during which he is scheduled to visit Mirpur Division. The visit is expected to begin in the second week of January from Charhoi and Khuiratta, the former being the hometown of Mr Yasin.

According to the press release, Mr Yasin said the PPP government was committed to serving the people in line with the vision and philosophy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He said the party’s decision to entrust leadership to Prime Minister Rathore reflected its priority for the Kashmiri youth.

“This is a heavy responsibility, and fulfilling it will require hard work and sincerity of purpose,” the PPP regional president was quoted as saying.

Mr Yasin said the party had assumed power at a time when public confidence in the political system was waning, but added that within a short span of about 45 days, the PPP government had restored public trust through concrete and practical steps to address people’s problems.

Prime Minister Rathore, while thanking Mr Yasin, said the guidance and confidence of the party leadership were a source of honour for him. He reiterated that the PPP government believed in public service, transparent governance and the promotion of merit.

The prime minister said that full implementation had already been ensured on several points of the agreement reached with the Joint Awami Action Committee, while progress was under way on other matters as well. He pledged that all available resources would be utilised to resolve the issues faced by the people of the liberated territory.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026