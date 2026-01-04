Woman mauled to death, minor boy injured by stray dogs in Punjab

BAHAWALPUR: A woman was mauled to death while a minor seminary boy suffered serious wounds by a pack of dogs in two separate incidents in Vehari and Lodhran districts, respectively.

According to Mailsi police of district Lodhran, Naziran Mai (60), a resident of Basti Nealanwali in the suburbs of Dakotal town, had gone to hospital to meet her ailing daughter. On her way back to her house, she was attacked by a pack of 15 stray dogs.

They mauled her as they continuously attacked her, resulting in her death on the spot.

On receiving the news, Mailsi Assistant Commissioner Saad Bin Khalid, accompanied by DSP Chaudhry Saeed Sial, reached the scene. Naziran’s family refused to shift her body to hospital for a post-mortem and took their house for her burial. They did not register the complaint. However, after the incident, the AC Mailsi asked the municipal committee to launch an operation against stray dogs.

In the second incident, a six-year-old boy Zohaib was coming back from his seminary. He was attacked by stray dogs. He suffered serious sounds on his head and legs. He was rushed to the THQ Hospital Kahrore Pucca.

BODY FOUND: An aged housewife was found allegedly murdered under mysterious circumstances and her body was recovered while floating in a canal near Ahmedpur East.

According to City Police Ahmedpur East, Syed Riaz Hussain had registered an abduction case, saying his wife Irshad (Bibi (50) had gone to the bazaar but did not return. On Saturday, police found a woman’s body floating in a nearby canal. It was identified as Irshad Bibi’s body. Police told Dawn that a suspect was held for interrogation.

MURDER: Five suspects allegedly tortured to death a prominent Christian faith-healer and injured two over a dispute between the two rival groups at Chak 187 /EB in the suburb of Vehari.

According to Saddar police, there was a dispute between faith-healer Baba Sultan Masih’s nephew Ashfaq Masih and local resident Nawaz Masih. On hearing screams and noise during their fight in the street, Baba Sultan Masih and his brother Ijaz Masih rushed outside. At this, five suspects, identified as Anwar Masih, Irfan Masih, Rashid alias Kakoo, Nadeem and Samuel Masih, who were armed with clubs and bricks, allegedly started torturing Baba Sultan and others. Baba Sultan died of torture at the spot while his two relatives, Nihal Masih and Baharish Masih, suffered serious injuries . On receipt of information, the police shifted the dead and injured to hospital. A case was registered against five nominated suspects.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026