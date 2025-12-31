E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Attock administration devises strategy to tackle stray dog issue

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TAXILA: The Attock district administration said on Wednesday it has devised a plan to tackle the increasing number of stray dogs in urban areas, aiming to enhance public safety and protect vulnerable segments of society, particularly children and the elderly.

The initiative was outlined by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Administrator Municipal Committee Attock Anil Saeed while chairing a meeting to review the situation and formulate preventive measures against dog-bite incidents.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner City Arif Qureshi, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Attock Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan, Deputy Director Local Government Khawaja Hassan Ahmed, Medical Superintendent Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital Dr Jawad Ilahi, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Mian Ashfaq, representatives of law enforcement agencies and other concerned officials.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Saeed said the rising population of stray dogs in urban localities had become a serious public safety concern, contributing to an increase in dog-bite cases.

He stressed that effective mitigation required close coordination among all relevant departments. He directed the municipal committee, health department, Rescue 1122 and law enforcement agencies to jointly identify high-risk areas with a higher volume of complaints to ensure timely and effective intervention.

Assistant Commissioner Arif Qureshi said the district administration was fully committed to ensuring public safety and was utilising all available resources under a unified and well-planned approach to address citizens’ concerns.

Briefing the participants, Chief Officer Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan said the Municipal Committee was examining multiple options, including vaccination, neutering and population control of stray dogs, while ensuring the optimal use of available manpower and resources.

He reiterated that safeguarding lives and property remained the foremost priority of the municipal administration.

Medical Superintendent Dr Jawad Ilahi informed the meeting that Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital was ensuring the availability of vaccines, medicines and other essential facilities for dog-bite victims to provide prompt and quality medical care.

District Emergency Officer Dr Mian Ashfaq added that Rescue 1122 was on constant alert to ensure a swift response to dog-bite emergencies.

Concluding the meeting, Mr Saeed instructed all departments concerned to clearly define their roles and immediately initiate coordinated practical measures to bring the stray dog situation under control and ensure a safer and more peaceful urban environment for residents.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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