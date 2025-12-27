E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Stray dogs injure 30 children in Shangla’s Puran tehsil

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SHANGLA: At least 30 children were injured in stray dog attacks during the last two days in different areas of Puran tehsil here, triggering fear and panic among residents.

According to sources eight children were seriously injured in a single day on Friday due to stray dog bites in Puran.

The stray dogs attacked children at a madrassah in the Chela Gram area, leaving seven children critically injured, most of them sustaining facial wounds.

The hospital official said the injured children and other affected individuals were shifted to the Category-C Hospital Aloch, Puran, where they were provided first aid and administered anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) injections.

Health official said due to the severity of their condition, the victims were later referred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Alpurai for immunoglobulin vaccines.

The hospital officials said they had formally informed both the tehsil and district administrations about the alarming situation, but no concrete action had been taken so far.

They said that 14 people including children, who were severely injured, were brought to the hospital on Friday and 16 were treated at the facility on Thursday.

Officials of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Puran stated that the issue fell under the jurisdiction of the Livestock Department, which was responsible for vaccinating stray dogs. However, no vaccination or preventive measures have yet been observed.

According to the hospital sources as many as 342 people were bitten by stray dogs in Puran during the previous month alone.

With the rising stray dog bite cases panic has gripped the local community, which has been demanding of the government to take immediate measures to protect the lives of their children.

They said a minor girl had died after a stray dog bite in the Puran tehsil area last month despite having been administered the anti-rabies vaccine.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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