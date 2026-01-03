E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Pakistan witnesses first supermoon of 2026

Kalbe Ali Published
The Wolf supermoon rises above Islamabad on January 3, 2026. —AFP
The Wolf supermoon rises above Islamabad on January 3, 2026. —AFP
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed the first supermoon, also known as the Wolf Moon, of 2026 on Saturday.

The moon was clearly visible in most parts of the country, and as the date coincided with the 14th of Rajab in the Islamic calendar, it appeared bright and prominent in the night sky.

In a statement, a SUPARCO spokesperson said the astronomical event also marked the last supermoon in a cycle that began in October 2025.

Traditionally referred to as the Wolf Moon, the supermoon began rising in Pakistan at 5:51 pm, with lunar illumination reaching 99.8 per cent, a spokesperson said.

Due to its closer distance from Earth, the moon appeared noticeably brighter and larger than usual.

As the sky was clear of clouds on Saturday, the supermoon was easily visible. However, due to thin cloud cover on Friday night, a bright, large ring was visible around the moon because of the refraction of moonlight.

At the time of the event, the distance between the Earth and the Moon was approximately 362,000 kilometres, making the Moon appear 6 to 7 per cent larger and about 10 per cent brighter than an average full moon.

A spokesperson from SUPARCO further stated that the Quadrantids meteor shower will also be at its peak during this period, enhancing the skywatching experience for observers.

According to the space agency, the next series of supermoons is expected to begin in November 2026, providing more opportunities for astronomical observation later in the year.

Pakistan

Kalbe Ali is a senior staff reporter for Dawn based in Islamabad, with nearly 20 years of field reporting experience. He covers a diverse range of topics, including the internet, IT and telecom sectors, as well as religious affairs.

Kalbe Ali

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Pudungi Pei
Jan 04, 2026 03:53am
Small detail - coincided with the 14th of Rajab in the calendar, it appeared bright and prominent in the night sky like it does in TN. Iconic moments! Go.
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