Last supermoon of 2025 to be visible in Pakistan tonight, tomorrow

The last supermoon of 2025 is set to light up skies across Pakistan tonight and tomorrow night, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

A supermoon occurs when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, causing it to appear unusually large and bright — up to 14 per cent larger and nearly 30pc brighter than a typical full moon.

The final supermoon of the year, known as the Cold Moon, will be visible across Pakistan tonight and tomorrow night, Radio Pakistan said, quoting the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

“It marks the third consecutive supermoon of the year and the last supermoon of 2025,” it said.

Suparco encourages the public, astronomy enthusiasts, students, and families to observe this natural spectacle, the report said.

“No special equipment is required; the supermoon will be easily visible to the naked eye, provided the skies remain clear,” it added.

According to CNN, the moniker ‘Cold Moon’ indicates that it’s the full moon event closest to the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The first of the three supermoons lit up the country’s skies on October 7, followed by another on November 5, called the Beaver Supermoon, which was “the closest, biggest, and brightest full moon of the year,” as per the space agency.