E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Last supermoon of 2025 to be visible in Pakistan tonight, tomorrow

News Desk Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 11:22am
File photo shows a full moon seen in the night sky above Sydney, Australia, on November 13, 2016, on the eve of the “supermoon” spectacle. — Reuters/File
File photo shows a full moon seen in the night sky above Sydney, Australia, on November 13, 2016, on the eve of the “supermoon” spectacle. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The last supermoon of 2025 is set to light up skies across Pakistan tonight and tomorrow night, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

A supermoon occurs when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, causing it to appear unusually large and bright — up to 14 per cent larger and nearly 30pc brighter than a typical full moon.

The final supermoon of the year, known as the Cold Moon, will be visible across Pakistan tonight and tomorrow night, Radio Pakistan said, quoting the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

“It marks the third consecutive supermoon of the year and the last supermoon of 2025,” it said.

Suparco encourages the public, astronomy enthusiasts, students, and families to observe this natural spectacle, the report said.

“No special equipment is required; the supermoon will be easily visible to the naked eye, provided the skies remain clear,” it added.

According to CNN, the moniker ‘Cold Moon’ indicates that it’s the full moon event closest to the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The first of the three supermoons lit up the country’s skies on October 7, followed by another on November 5, called the Beaver Supermoon, which was “the closest, biggest, and brightest full moon of the year,” as per the space agency.

In September, a rare blood moon — a total lunar eclipse — eluded Karachi stargazers as heavy cloud cover blocked the view.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe