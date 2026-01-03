E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Pink Bus service for women launched in Quetta

Muhammad Akbar Notezai Published
ONE of the newly launched pink buses can be seen on Quetta’s University Road.—Dawn
ONE of the newly launched pink buses can be seen on Quetta’s University Road.—Dawn
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QUETTA: With the start of the new year, the Balochistan government has formally launched the Pink Bus service for women and female students in the provincial capital.

In a message posted on social media platform X on Friday, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said the initiative aims to make daily commuting safer, more dignified and easier for women in Balochistan.

He described the Pink Bus service as an important social reform measure that will help women and students access education, employment and healthcare facilities with greater ease.

CM Bugti said a safe transportation system for women is a key and fundamental component of the provincial government’s reform agenda. He emphasised that the government’s top priority is to ensure the continuity of the Pink Bus service on a permanent basis.

He further said that in the next phase, the service would be expanded to other districts of the province so that more women could benefit from the facility.

The chief minister added that the provincial government is taking practical and effective steps to empower women, and that the Pink Bus Service is part of these efforts aimed at promoting women’s safety, independence and social inclusion.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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