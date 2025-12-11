E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Quetta Pink Bus Service for women inaugurated

Saleem Shahid Published December 11, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel
BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti travels in one of the newly inaugurated Pink buses in Quetta.—PPI
BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti travels in one of the newly inaugurated Pink buses in Quetta.—PPI

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday inaugurated the province’s first Pink Bus Service in the provincial capital, calling it a revolutionary step towards providing dignified, safe and high-quality travel facilities for women.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, which also included the expansion of the Green Bus Service, CM Bugti said it was a moment of pride that the Pink Bus Service was starting, following the introduction of the Pink Scooties programme.

“Women’s empowerment is the foundation of soc­ial progress,” Mr Bugti said.

He praised the outstanding performance of women deputy commissioners serv­ing in various districts, proving women’s equal capability in administrative affairs.

Expansion of Green Bus Service to Pishin, Mastung and Turbat announced

The launch of the Pink Bus Service, along with scholarships for women and other uplift projects, are some key steps to provide new opportunities for women in all fields.

Also, CM Bugti delivered a strong message to what he called ‘extremist elements’ who seek to mislead Baloch women.

“These measures are a clear message to those elements who are forcing Baloch women to become suicide bombers instead of pursuing education and development, misleading them and pushing them towards negative thinking and a fruitless war.”

He said the government was committed to opening the doors of the world’s best varsities for Baloch women. He asserted the Baloch people had never benefited from this “purposeless war” and that the reality would become clear to the entire nation in the coming years.

He also announced the expansion of Green Bus Service to Pishin, Mastung, and Turbat. He said efforts were underway to introd­uce e-buses in the province to tackle both public convenience and environmental pollution challenges.

Referring to Quetta-Sariab Peoples Train Project, he said it would provide the much-needed convenience to the people.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe