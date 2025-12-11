Quetta Pink Bus Service for women inaugurated

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti travels in one of the newly inaugurated Pink buses in Quetta.—PPI

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday inaugurated the province’s first Pink Bus Service in the provincial capital, calling it a revolutionary step towards providing dignified, safe and high-quality travel facilities for women.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, which also included the expansion of the Green Bus Service, CM Bugti said it was a moment of pride that the Pink Bus Service was starting, following the introduction of the Pink Scooties programme.

“Women’s empowerment is the foundation of soc­ial progress,” Mr Bugti said.

He praised the outstanding performance of women deputy commissioners serv­ing in various districts, proving women’s equal capability in administrative affairs.

Expansion of Green Bus Service to Pishin, Mastung and Turbat announced

The launch of the Pink Bus Service, along with scholarships for women and other uplift projects, are some key steps to provide new opportunities for women in all fields.

Also, CM Bugti delivered a strong message to what he called ‘extremist elements’ who seek to mislead Baloch women.

“These measures are a clear message to those elements who are forcing Baloch women to become suicide bombers instead of pursuing education and development, misleading them and pushing them towards negative thinking and a fruitless war.”

He said the government was committed to opening the doors of the world’s best varsities for Baloch women. He asserted the Baloch people had never benefited from this “purposeless war” and that the reality would become clear to the entire nation in the coming years.

He also announced the expansion of Green Bus Service to Pishin, Mastung, and Turbat. He said efforts were underway to introd­uce e-buses in the province to tackle both public convenience and environmental pollution challenges.

Referring to Quetta-Sariab Peoples Train Project, he said it would provide the much-needed convenience to the people.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025