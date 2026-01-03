Govt approves uniform examination framework for Class IX, X

KARACHI: The Sindh government has implemented a uniform examination standard for all education boards in the province, under which examinations for Grades 9 and 10 will be conducted according to a single framework.

In the first phase, the new system will apply to examinations in English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology, said a press release issued on Friday.

Education Minister Sardar Shah said that examinations will now be conducted on the basis of the approved UES rather than strictly following textbooks.

Under this system, all examination boards across the province will set question papers according to the same examination framework. This, he said, will eliminate disparities among boards and remove the perception that a board is comparatively easier or more difficult than others.

Mr Shah further said that the new examination system will focus on understanding, application, and critical thinking instead of rote memorisation, enabling a more accurate assessment of students’ actual learning abilities. He added that the introduction of a modern assessment system would not only improve examination standards but also promote transparency and uniformity.

The minister further said that, alongside examination reforms, special attention is being given to Student Learning Outcomes and the system of teachers’ professional training is being strengthened to ensure effective implementation of these reforms.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026