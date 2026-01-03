4,000 Gujrat students to learn IT skills under JI initiative

GUJRAT: At least 4,000 students will be provided information technology-related training under the “Bano Qabil” initiative of Alkhidmat Foundation and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) at various towns of Gujrat district during 2026.

JI Punjab Emir Dr Tariq Saleem announced this while addressing the first batch of male and female trainee students at the launch of a computer laboratory and classrooms in the basement of the Islamic Centre here on Friday.

He said such centres will also be made functional at Lalamusa, Kharian, Sara I Alamgir and Jalalpur Jattan towns of Gujrat district.

Mr Saleem jointly inaugurated the centre, along with Gujrat Alkhidmat Foundation president Khalid Saqib and Gujrat JI acting emir Rana Umar Siddique.

He said the Bano Qabil programme is the vision of JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman to empower and equip the country’s youth with the modern IT skills so they could have a respectable career, while contributing to Pakistan’s IT exports.

Briefing the participants, Mr Khalid Saqib said that initially, 450 students in three batches will be provided three-month training at the Gujrat campus.

He added that at least 55 percent of the enrolled students were female, who are being taught nine different courses, each spanning three months.

JI emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had launched the programme at a huge gathering of students who appeared in the entry test around a couple of months ago in Gujrat, Mr Saqib said.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026