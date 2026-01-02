Four decomposed bodies recovered from ditch in Karachi’s Mai Kolachi

Police and rescue services recovered four decomposed bodies from a ditch on Karachi’s Mai Kolachi Road on Friday night.

South Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza said four bodies were found in a deep ditch covered with bushes on the “jungle side” of the road in the limits of Docks police station.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information from a scavenger about the presence of the bodies. Upon recovery, it was found that they were 10-15 days old and had decomposed. Two of the bodies were male and the other two female.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson in a statement said one of the deceased appeared to be a boy.

“The bodies have been sent to a hospital for legal formalities and the police are investigating the case from all aspects,” DIG Raza added.

Earlier this week, the body of an employee of the University of Karachi, stuffed in a gunny bag, was found at a desolate place in Safoora Town.

The police said that it appeared that the victim was bludgeoned to death.

A police officer elaborated that the victim was an employee of the H.E.J. Research Institute at KU. He had been living in the staff town of the varsity but had recently shifted to Sachal Goth.