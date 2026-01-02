E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Four decomposed bodies recovered from ditch in Karachi’s Mai Kolachi

Imtiaz Ali Published
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Police and rescue services recovered four decomposed bodies from a ditch on Karachi’s Mai Kolachi Road on Friday night.

South Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza said four bodies were found in a deep ditch covered with bushes on the “jungle side” of the road in the limits of Docks police station.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information from a scavenger about the presence of the bodies. Upon recovery, it was found that they were 10-15 days old and had decomposed. Two of the bodies were male and the other two female.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson in a statement said one of the deceased appeared to be a boy.

“The bodies have been sent to a hospital for legal formalities and the police are investigating the case from all aspects,” DIG Raza added.

Earlier this week, the body of an employee of the University of Karachi, stuffed in a gunny bag, was found at a desolate place in Safoora Town.

The police said that it appeared that the victim was bludgeoned to death.

A police officer elaborated that the victim was an employee of the H.E.J. Research Institute at KU. He had been living in the staff town of the varsity but had recently shifted to Sachal Goth.

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Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

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Syed A. Mateen
Jan 03, 2026 03:51am
I don't know what is happening in Karachi. Four people are killed and there dead bodies are thrown two weeks back in a ditch within the jurisdiction of Docks police station and no body knows as why these people were killed and who thrown all the four dead bodies in the ditch. Another KU's employee dead body was found in a stuffed gunny back in Safoora Town area. And govt of Sindh says that there is no law and order situation, whereas, the situation speaks otherwise. Another KU's
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