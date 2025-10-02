Man’s decapitated body, head found

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday discovered the decapitated body of a man and his severed head at two different locations in North Nazimabad within the remit of the Taimuria police station.

The victim was identified as Yousuf Khan, a restaurant employee originally from Mansehra, police said.

A police spokesperson said that a headless body was found on Monday within the jurisdiction of Taimuria police station.

The body was stuffed in a gunny bag and recovered from a drain in Block-L. On Wednesday, the head was recovered from a different drain within the limits of the Hyderi Market police station.

The victim was identified by his brother, who told the police that the deceased worked at a tandoor in Moosa Colony. He had come from Mansehra around a year ago. Taimuria SHO Qaiser Imtiaz told Dawn that the victim’s brother did not tell the police about any enmity.

