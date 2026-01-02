PbBC suspends licence of Rajab’s lawyer for court appearance despite strike

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) has suspended the practice licence of Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq, primarily for representing TikToker Rajab Butt before a Karachi court despite a strike called by the local bar.

As per an order issued by PbBC Executive Committee Chairman Zabiullah Nagra, the action was taken after receiving a letter from the president and secretary general of the Karachi Bar Association.

The letter drew the council’s attention to a video circulating on social media in which Advocate Ashfaq was seen in the Karachi City Courts while representing the TikToker during an ongoing lawyers’ strike.

The strike had been called in protest against the alleged victimisation of the Karachi Bar Association’s former librarian, Naseer Muhammad Kalhoro.

During the strike, judicial proceedings were strictly prohibited within the city courts premises, the order said.

It further observed that the lawyer appeared before the courts despite the strike, allegedly accompanied by private guards or individuals in clear violation of the strike restrictions and the established canons of the legal profession.

The order noted that while defending his client, the lawyer made statements against the legal fraternity, which the PbBC described as serious professional impropriety.

“These remarks reportedly caused divisions within the legal fraternity, leading to confrontation and discord among lawyers,” it added.

The Council observed that Advocate Ashfaq’s conduct created an atmosphere of dispute and disharmony, gravely damaging the reputation, unity and collective integrity of the legal community.

After examining his professional record, the executive committee noted that Mr Ashfaq was enrolled as an advocate with the PbBC in 2010 and the high court in 2012.

As a practicing lawyer, the council asserted, Mr Ashfaq was duty-bound to uphold the dignity and high standing of the legal profession at all times.

The executive committee unanimously decided to suspend Advocate Ashfaq’s licence to practice law with immediate effect.

The committee referred the matter to the disciplinary committee of the Council for further proceedings regarding the permanent cancellation of the licence in accordance with law.

Talking to Dawn, Mr Nagra said the Punjab Bar Council, as a statutory regulatory body, is not required to issue a prior notice before suspending a lawyer’s licence in cases involving professional misconduct.

He said every enrolled advocate is presumed to have full knowledge of the code of conduct prescribed under the bar council rules and is duty-bound to comply with it.

Mr Nagra added that the lawyer concerned had been found involved in activities unbecoming of a member of the legal profession for quite some time.Advocate Ali Ashfaq has also been appearing as counsel for former spymaster Faiz Hameed in the trial concluded against him before a military court.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026