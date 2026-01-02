Temperatures dip amid snowfall in Murree, rain in twin cities

RAWALPINDI: Snowfall in Murree and rain in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad made the weather chilly, while the Met Office predicted that temperatures in the twin cities would fall further during the current week.

A total of four inches of snowfall was recorded in Murree, while the weather is expected to clear on Friday. In Islamabad, 27 millimetres of rain were recorded in Saidpur, 12mm at Golra, 16mm at Bokra and 23mm at Zero Point. In Rawalpindi, 24mm of rain was recorded at Shamsabad, 16mm at Katcheri, 12mm at Pirwadhai, 17mm at Gawalmandi and 20mm at New Katarian.

Over the past two days, the temperature rose to six degrees Celsius, and the Meteorological Department forecast that the cold wave gripping the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad would intensify further. “Usually, the temperature in Islamabad and adjoining Rawalpindi drops to the freezing point in December and January.

On Thursday, a temperature of six degrees Celsius was recorded in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to cloud cover,” a Met official told Dawn.

He said the temperature was expected to drop further on Friday (today) following chilly weather in the surrounding hilly areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while a westerly trough was affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas and moving eastwards.

Cold and dry weather is expected over most parts of the country, while very cold conditions are likely in upper hilly areas during morning and night hours.

Moderate to dense fog is expected over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning and night hours, he added.

Meanwhile, the Murree district administration sprinkled salt on various highways. During the snowfall, Murree Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi visited different areas, including Lower Topa, Jhika Gali, Kaldna, Barian and Kali Mati.

He reviewed the arrangements made by the administration and directed officials to provide all possible facilities to tourists.

He advised tourists to be aware of the weather situation and ensure their vehicles are mechanically fit before coming to Murree. He said the implementation of the traffic plan was being ensured and that all administrative departments were on alert, urging tourists to cooperate with the administration.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026