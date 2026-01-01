Rain, snow continue to lash parts of KP for second day

PESHAWAR: Several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received heavy rain and snowfall for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. However, no casualties were reported.

In the provincial capital, light rain started early in the morning and was continuing till filing of this report by the evening. However, no report of damage was received from both the Rescue 1122 and Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

The Met department said that provincial capital received two millimetres of rain up to Wednesday evening. Besides, it said that Chitral received 12mm of rain, Upper Dir 18mm, Lower Dir 9mm, Cherat 11mm and Kalam 8mm.

Rain in the plains and heavy snowfall in the mountainous regions of Swat sent temperatures plunging to the freezing point, intensifying the winter chill across the valley.

Tourists asked to exercise caution while travelling to snowbound areas

According to local sources, snowfall began on Tuesday in upper parts, including Matlitan, Palogah, Kalam, Utror, Gabral, Mankiyal, Bahrain, Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba and surrounding mountainous regions.

At the same time, steady rain continued in the plains of Swat, further lowering temperatures and disrupting daily life. Despite the harsh weather, popular snow tourist destinations such as Kalam, Mahodand, Palogah, Malam Jabba and Gabin Jabba remained packed with tourists. However, the snow caused difficulties for local residents in hilly areas, affecting transportation and routine life.

In view of the situation, Swat administration and the Upper Swat Development Authority issued advisories urging tourists to exercise caution while travelling to snowbound areas. Tourists have been advised to use snow chains on vehicle wheels and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy snowfall.

Heavy rains in plains and snowfall on hilltops also continued in parts of Lower and Upper Dir districts on Wednesday.

Residents said Shahi Top, Binshahi in Lower Dir, Lowari Top, Doog Darra and Barawal Sat in Upper Dir received snowfall for the second consecutive day. Locals were confined to homes due to chilling cold weather. Link roads in upper parts remained closed for vehicular traffic. Rainwater, mostly flowed on main GT Road, troubling commuters and transporters.

Upper parts of Hazara division also received downpour and snowfall, pushing the mercury down to below zero degrees Celsius.

The scattered rain, which began in Lower Kohistan, Upper Kohistan, and Kolai-Palas districts, continued intermittently throughout the day, further intensifying the cold.

High-altitude areas, including the Kandia and Spat valleys in Upper Kohistan, as well as Semo Dara, Chowarda Dera, Miraza Dera, and Dubair Valley in Lower Kohistan, received the season’s first snowfall.

According to a press release issued by Rescue 1122, due to the harsh cold in most upper regions, machinery and personnel have been repositioned to respond promptly to any emergency.

The statement said rescue teams have been deployed at tourist resort Shogran, Mansehra city, Barkund, Oghi, Kawai, and other parts of the lower Kaghan Valley.

Rain, coupled with snowfall on the mountains, continued for the second day in Bajaur on Wednesday. According to locals, the fresh spell of rain — the first major rainfall of the winter — began on Tuesday afternoon and continued for second day on Wednesday.

The residents said snow also continued on the mountains.

Kohat district also received rain, with farmers hoping that the much-needed showers would put positive impact on agriculture production.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026