E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Three killed as rain and snow lash Balochistan

Saleem ShahidAli Jan Mangi Published
A view of Quetta’s mountains, draped in snow. Icy Siberian winds lashed the provincial capital on Wednesday.—PPI
A view of Quetta’s mountains, draped in snow. Icy Siberian winds lashed the provincial capital on Wednesday.—PPI
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QUETTA/DERA MURAD JAMALI: Three members of a family were killed and three others injured in rain-related incidents across Balochistan as rain and snowfall, lashing the provincial capital and several other parts of province for the last 24 hours, continued on Wednesday.

Icy Siberian winds that started blowing in Quetta and other northern areas of Balochistan continued, forcing people to stay indoors as mercury dropped to sub-zero temperatures.

According to officials, three members of a family were killed in a colony in Dera Murad Jamali when the roof of their mud house collapsed due to heavy downpour that continued throughout the night.

Meanwhile, power brea­k­downs, reduced gas pressure, traffic hazards and disruption of normal life were witnessed in Quetta and other towns and cities of the province during the last 24 hours. Heavy snowfall was reported in Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Khojak Pass, Chaman, Toba Acha­kzai, Toba Kakari, Kan Mehtarzai, Khanozai, Mus­lim Bagh, Zhob, Pishin and other northern areas.

According to reports, traffic was affected on the Quetta-Chaman Highway at Khojak Pass, Kan Mehtarzai, Muslim Bagh and other link roads. Power supply was also suspended after the onset of rain and snowfall in many areas.

“At many places, highways became slippery, creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic,” an official said, adding that the Nat­ional Highway Authority (NHA) had deployed hea­vy machinery to remove snow and spread salt on roads.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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