New garbage containers placed along parks, markets

GUJRAT: New garbage containers have been installed in various busy residential and commercial areas under the Suthra Punjab Programme.

Official sources said the sanitation system in Gujrat city was being further strengthened through the installation of modern waste management infrastructure.

As part of this initiative, 45 new garbage containers with a capacity of 0.8 cubic meters each are being added to the city to improve solid waste collection and disposal.

These containers are being installed along major and busy roads of the city, including Circular Road, Jinnah Road, Shahjahangir Road and Court Road, at an approximate distance of every 100 meters, ensuring easy access for citizens and preventing open dumping of waste. The initiative aims at enhancing cleanliness, reduce environmental pollution and provide a healthier living environment for residents.

A detailed briefing on the project was given to Gujrat DC Nurulain Qureshi by the ADC Finance & Planning Zulfiqar Ahmed, who stated that the placement of containers has been planned strategically to cover high-footfall areas and commercial zones.

He emphasized that effective waste management is a shared responsibility and urged citizens to make proper use of the containers.

The district administration has also reminded citizens and shopkeepers that strict enforcement will be ensured under the Suthra Punjab Authority Ordinance. Violations such as throwing garbage in undesignated places, failing to keep shop fronts and surroundings clean, improper waste disposal and burning of waste may result in hefty fines, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 500,000, depending on the nature of the offence.

The administration reiterated that cleanliness is a collective responsibility and appealed to the public to cooperate fully in making Gujrat a cleaner, healthier and more environmentally friendly city.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026