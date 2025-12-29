E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Peca misuse

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PAKISTAN has travelled this road many times before. Laws introduced in the name of order and security are quietly turned into tools of control. The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) has followed exactly this path. Passed in 2016 to deal with cybercrime, it has instead been used to intimidate journalists, activists and ordinary citizens for what they say or share online. A decade on, the harm it has caused is plain to see. The concerns raised at the recent roundtable organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan are therefore neither new nor exaggerated. Peca’s vague language allows authorities wide discretion that has repeatedly been misused. Investigations are launched without transparency, arrests are made without clear justification, and fear does the rest. The result is self-censorship. Much of the problem lies in how the law is enforced. The growing role of the Federal Investigation Agency in speech-related cases has created a system ripe for abuse. Journalists have described harassment and pressure tactics that have nothing to do with genuine cybercrime. When security agencies also enter the picture, accountability becomes even more distant. Media outlets in marginalised regions are especially exposed. In Balochistan, where newspapers rely heavily on state advertising, the mere threat of a Peca case can be enough to shape editorial decisions.

The roundtable participants were right to stress that legal challenges to Peca alone will not fix this problem. Court cases matter, but they move slowly and often help only after damage is done. As Shahid Khaqan Abbasi noted, resisting laws that restrict expression is essential if basic freedoms are to survive. That resistance must include public debate and collective action. The practical steps suggested in the meeting deserve support. Farhatullah Babar’s call for pro bono legal teams could offer immediate help to those targeted under Peca. His suggestion that abusers of the law be publicly identified is equally important. Without consequences, misuse will continue. At its core, the issue is simple. Criticism of the state is not a crime, and disagreement is not disloyalty. The state must stop using harsh, poorly defined laws to silence voices it finds inconvenient. Promising reform while enforcing Peca deepens mistrust. If the state is serious about democracy, it must restore the right to speak freely.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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Dr. Shoaib
Dec 29, 2025 07:46am
Few highlights of the above program Flowers’ Beds in the middle of the Drain, Colorful Bougainville Decorating the Wall, a Neat and Clean Wide and Long Sidewalk, Nice Landscape with Water Cleaning Flowery Plants, which are Water Proof too. Bridges have Alaram System with Sensors. The Sewage Pipe is Laid under the Concrete Floor of the Storm Drain. In our Lyari Nadi Case, it could be placed above the Nadi’s Bed too towards the “Road Side Wall” for .....
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Dr. Shoaib
Dec 29, 2025 08:06am
Easy Maintenance away from the Passing Vehicles Passengers’ View. But please implement whatever option is more feasible. Partially Drain Wall has a Fence on it, so the people Do Not throw the Trash/Big Objects like Sofa Set into the Drain. In our Case, We Will also need the Warning Sign Boards of “Rs500- 25,000 Fine” on the Fence for the to be Violators.
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Dr. Shoaib
Dec 29, 2025 08:12am
Key Points: 50% Urban Design 50% Social Design (Civic Literacy) Provide Infrastructure/Services, so People Do Not Throw their Trash into the Storm Drain De-Centralization of STPs Build STPs Close to the Source Create a Pleasant Green Environment around the Drain/Nala .....
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