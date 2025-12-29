E-Paper | July 12, 2026

DHQ Hospital physio booked for sexual harassment of patient

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BAHAWALNAGAR: A physiotherapist was booked for sexually harassing a female patient at the DHQ Hospital on Sunday.

The first information report (FIR) registered with the A Division police said the woman patient, a resident of Faisal Colony, went to see the physiotherapist at the Bahawalnagar DHQ Hospital on Dec 27 because she was experiencing neck pain. After questioning about the patient’s health, the doctor asked her to lie down on the bed and began stroking her body as part of physiotherapy.

Meanwhile, the doctor began making inappropriate gestures toward the woman but she managed to flee the room and save her life. Police registered the case and launched an investigation.

ABDUCTION: The Saddar police booked seven people for abducting a married woman after a robbery at a house.

Police said Najma Bibi of Chak Bairwali had contracted marriage with Khadim Hussain about 20 years ago and the couple had four children.

On Dec 21, seven people of the same area barged into the house of Khadim, robbed jewellery, Rs0.7m cash and other valuables from the house. Before fleeing, they forcibly bundled Najma in their car and fled.

PFA: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) fined various food units for violating food regulations.

PFA South Punjab PRO Haider Ali said the teams, led by Director Operations Shahzad Khan Magsi, visited several food points on Arifwala Road and Haroonabad Road in Bahawalnagar and took action over the breach of the Food Act.

He stated that individuals who sold contaminated spices or had inadequate sanitation arrangements in their stores faced fines of up to Rs150,000.

Furthermore, the PFA tested 55,000 litre milk being transported to big cities. He said action would be taken against those involved.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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