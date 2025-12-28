PMD forecasts rain, snowfall from tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms, with snowfall over the hills, in most parts of the country during the coming week.

It said fog is likely to subside in central and southern Punjab and upper Sindh during the wet spell, while daytime temperatures are expected to drop further, particularly after the system passes.

The PMD said a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country from the night of Dec 29 and strengthen from Dec 30. The system is expected to affect most upper and central parts on Dec 31 and persist in upper areas until the morning of Jan 2.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain, wind and thunderstorms, with snowfall, are likely in Murree and the Galiyat from the evening/night of Dec 30 to the morning of Jan 2, with occasional gaps.

Isolated rain, wind and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, the Potohar region, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Gujrat from Dec 31 to Jan 1.

Further isolated rain, wind and thunderstorms are expected in Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Jhang and Sahiwal on Dec 31.

In Sindh, isolated light rain or drizzle is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Thatta, Badin and adjoining areas on Dec 30.

In Balochistan, rain, wind and thunderstorms, with snowfall over the hills, are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Musakhel, Turbat, Gwadar, Jiwani, Lasbela, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk and Kharan from the night of Dec 29 to 31, with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain, wind and thunderstorms, with moderate to heavy snowfall at a few places in upper areas, are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Kohat from Dec 30 to Jan 1, with occasional breaks.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, rain, wind and thunderstorms, with moderate snowfall, are expected in Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar in Gilgit-Baltistan, and Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur in Kashmir from the evening or night of Dec 30 to the morning of Jan 2, with occasional breaks.

The PMD warned that snowfall may cause road closures and slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, the Galiyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from the night of Dec 30 to the morning of Jan 2.

It also warned of the possibility of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period and advised tourists to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025