E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Snowfall forecast in mountains as cold and dry weather to prevail throughout the country

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The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, wind and snowfall over the mountains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from tonight until Monday.

According to the Met Office, “cold and cloudy weather is expected in most districts of … Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” adding that, “rain-wind (snowfall over mountains) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Orakzai.”

It also forecast similar weather conditions in GB and AJK.

The Met Office warned of possible road blockades in various parts of those regions.

“Landslides and snowfall may cause road closure [and] slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galiyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli today and tomorrow.”

It also forecast light rain in Islamabad and its surrounding areas during the morning hours.

“Cold and partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country,” the Met Office said. “Fog/smog is likely to persist in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Multan, Jhang, DG Khan, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Sahiwal, Kasur, Khanewal, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and [the] surroundings during morning and night hours.”

It further indicated that an increase in fog intensity is also likely over the districts of northeastern Punjab.

“Partly cloudy and cold weather with a chance of light rain is expected in Attock, Rawalpindi and Jhelum during morning hours. Rain- wind is expected in Murree and Galiyat during the period,” the Met Office said.

The Met Office forecast “cold and dry weather” in most districts of Sindh, stating fog was likely in Sukkur, Rohri, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjo-Daro and the surrounding areas.

Cold and dry weather was also forecast in Balochistan.

According to the statement, rain fell in isolated places today in Balochistan, KP, upper and central Punjab, AJK and GB. KP’s Kalam district recorded the highest amount of rainfall, at 24mm.

Today’s lowest minimum temperatures were recorded in Leh and Gupis, as the mercury plunged to −2ºC.

In Karachi division, the PMD forecast a high of 27-29ºC, with a low of 17.5°C, with 95 per cent morning humidity lowering to 45-55pc by evening. Mostly cloudy and misty weather was forecast, with an east/northeasterly wind forecast to turn west.

A misty morning was also forecast for Monday; the maximum temperature is expected to remain the same, with a lower minimum of 15-17°C. Slightly lower humidity of 80-90pc is expected to decrease to 25-35pc by evening, with dry weather and east/northeasterly winds.

On Tuesday, while highs stay the same, lows of between 12 and 14°C are expected with a north/northeasterly wind. A drop in humidity to 60-70pc (morning) and 20-30pc (evening) is expected, leading to dry weather.

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