Minor girl injured by kite string in Kasur

KASUR: A six-year-old girl was injured by a kite string on Saturday near Adda Maan on Ganda Singh Road, within the jurisdiction of the Saddar Police Station.

The victim, identified as Zainab Fatima of Bhadian village, was riding on the front of a motorcycle with her brother, Abdul Rehman, when a chemical-coated twine slit her throat. She was immediately rushed to the DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, police arrested the suspect, identified as Javid Barkat, a resident of the border village of Maan.

According to a police spokesperson, a criminal case has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of The Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001.

Authorities also recovered a cache of kites and prohibited chemical twine from the suspect’s possession.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025