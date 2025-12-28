E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Minor girl injured by kite string in Kasur

Our Correspondent Published
A woman and a five-year-old girl were killed during firing in the air and more than 140 people were injured in the garrison city on Friday as people celebrated basant despite the ban on kite flying. — Reuters
A woman and a five-year-old girl were killed during firing in the air and more than 140 people were injured in the garrison city on Friday as people celebrated basant despite the ban on kite flying. — Reuters
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KASUR: A six-year-old girl was injured by a kite string on Saturday near Adda Maan on Ganda Singh Road, within the jurisdiction of the Saddar Police Station.

The victim, identified as Zainab Fatima of Bhadian village, was riding on the front of a motorcycle with her brother, Abdul Rehman, when a chemical-coated twine slit her throat. She was immediately rushed to the DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, police arrested the suspect, identified as Javid Barkat, a resident of the border village of Maan.

According to a police spokesperson, a criminal case has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of The Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001.

Authorities also recovered a cache of kites and prohibited chemical twine from the suspect’s possession.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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M. Saeed
Dec 28, 2025 03:58pm
Very unfortunate! The people who removed the ban and allowed the Kite flying, should be punished for the obvious wrong action !
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