PTI deletes X post of ‘provocative’ Bradford demonstration, says it does not endorse unlawful behaviour of any kind

The PTI’s UK chapter has deleted a post on X which showed a video of “provocative” statements against Pakistan’s military leadership, saying it did not endorse unlawful behavior of any kind and advised “independent citizens” to “measure their remarks to avoid any misunderstandings”.

On Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) had summoned Acting British High Commissioner Matt Cannell to receive a demarche over the “provocative” statements and “incitement to violence” against the military leadership.

Informed sources said the British government had formally been asked to identify, arrest, investigate and prosecute those who used UK soil to “issue direct threats” against Pakistan’s military leadership.

Sources said that a video posted on PTI UK’s official X account on Dec 23 showed demonstrators — outside the Pakistani consulate in Bradford — openly threatening the military leadership while surrounded by people holding PTI flags. The post has since been deleted.

In a post on X early on Saturday, PTI UK said it had removed the post featuring a citizen’s “metaphorical remarks” against the military leadership.

“Although we do not believe the individual incited violence, the post was deleted in an abundance of caution to prevent potential misunderstanding, and legal safeguarding of the individual and her rights,” it said.

It alleged that Pakistanis at home and abroad were facing “unprecedented repression”, calling on the government to prioritise investigations into these cases.

“Public frustration is high due to Imran Khan and Bushra Khan’s prolonged isolation in inhumane and undignified prison conditions, as endorsed by the UN special rapporteur on torture,” it said.

“Concerns about their health and well-being are real and the cause of anxiety and anguish for his family, party members and millions of supporters all around the world,” it added.

“While this global concern is understandable and completely valid, PTI does not endorse unlawful behavior of any kind. Independent citizens are also advised to measure their remarks to avoid any misunderstandings,” it added.

“PTI remains firmly committed to non-violence and the rule of law, in accordance with the guidance of Imran Khan,” it said.

“It is also pertinent to state that we hope that this citizen in question will not be subjected to any act falling under transnational repression and the British government will ensure her safety, well-being and her right to due process,” it added.

Former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who is part of the National Dialogue Committee (NDC) attempting to lower political temperatures, hailed the PTI’s move as “undoubtedly a positive step and a wise decision”.

“It will greatly contribute to de-escalating tensions among all parties involved. With such constructive measures, we can pave the way for a conducive atmosphere for dialogue,” he wrote on X.

“Let us foster an environment of mutual respect and resolve our differences in a manner befitting a great nation like Pakistan,” Chaudhry added.

Pakistan demarches UK

On Friday, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andarabi confirmed that a demarche had been issued to the acting British high commissioner, demanding action against all those involved.

“The demarche was issued after provocative statements were made against Pakistan’s civil and military leadership from British soil,” the FO spokesperson said. He urged the UK to “hold responsible elements accountable in accordance with the law”.

Subsequently, the UK advised Pakistan to share evidence with its police.

“Where a foreign government believes a crime has been committed, they should provide all relevant material to their UK police liaison. Any material that appears to break UK law will be reviewed by the police and may lead to a criminal investigation,” the spokesperson for the British High Commissioner said.

Earlier in the day, two ministers of state from the PML-N said the Pakistani government had written to UK authorities seeking action against what they described as “provocative” statements, particularly in reference to the video circulating online.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry and Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani had spoken to Geo News, with the latter specifically mentioning that the “head of the armed forces had been threatened” in the video.

Kayani had also named the opposition PTI for its “involvement” in the matter, unlike Chaudhry. He had termed the incident shown in the video “unacceptable” and “unfortunate”.

“We have repeatedly said that PTI spreads violence and threats under the guise of politics, justifies threats, and misuses freedom of speech,” he added.

Separately, former PTI leader Imran Ismail, who is also part of the NDC, had called on the party to issue an “unequivocal condemnation of the highly irresponsible and inflammatory remarks”.

“Such statements, which appear to incite violence and terrorism, are utterly unacceptable, deeply damaging to Pakistan’s national interests, and risk escalating an already tense political environment both at home and abroad. They also expose Pakistani diaspora communities to unnecessary scrutiny and jeopardize bilateral relations with host countries like the UK,” he said in a post on X on Friday.

“A prompt, clear, and unified condemnation from the party’s central leadership would not only uphold responsible political discourse but also demonstrate PTI’s commitment to non-violence and constructive opposition. Silence or ambiguity on this issue would be misinterpreted and counterproductive,” he said.

The development comes weeks after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the government would repatriate from the UK those (YouTubers) involved in targeting the state institutions.