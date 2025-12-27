Air traffic suffers as US braces for snow storm

NEW YORK: Airlines cancelled more than 1,000 US flights during the peak Christmas travel period on Friday, with severe winter storm warnings and heavy snow forecast across parts of the Midwest and northeast.

New York, the country’s largest city, was set to receive up to ten inches of snow overnight, with temperatures dropping to below freezing and the chilly weather continuing into the weekend.

At least 1,191 flights had been canceled, with 3,974 delays, as of 1800 GMT on Friday, the FlightAware website said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted snowfall across the upper Great Lakes region through the day, with the storm’s focus moving towards the northeast.

“Road conditions will be treacherous for those traveling back from the holiday,” it warned.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said a winter storm warning was in effect, and that city crews were deployed to plow roads.

Airports in New York and Chicago were near the top of FlightAware’s rankings on its “Misery Map,” which tracks the spread of flight delays and cancelations.

Hubs in potential impact regions such as John F. Ken­nedy Airport, LaGua­rdia Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne Cou­nty Airport have also put out posts on X, warning travelers of potential delays or cancellations.

New York area airports accounted for 785 flight can­celations, according to the website.

An American Airlines spokesperson told Reuters the carrier has “issued a travel alert allowing those whose plans may be affected to rebook without change fees.”

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025