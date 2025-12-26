E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Political instability is holding us back: Ahsan

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KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy band performs at the Quaid’s mausoleum to mark the 149th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.—APP
KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy band performs at the Quaid’s mausoleum to mark the 149th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s current setbacks stem not from a lack of resources, but from political instability, policy inconsistency, weak institutions, neglect of education and absence of discipline, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a star-studded ceremony, held at the Convention Centre to mark the formal beginning of year-long nationwide celebrations to commemorate 2026 as the ‘Year of Quaid-i-Azam’.

The ‘Quaid’s Pakistan — Uraan Pakistan’ event featured youth video messages, a panel discussion with leading scholars and policymakers and performances of national songs.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mr Iqbal said the occasion was not merely ceremonial, but a moment of deep national reflection.

Introducing Uraan Pakistan, Mr Iqbal described it as a concrete execution framework to translate Quaid-i-Azam’s dream into a modern development strategy to build a trillion-dollar, competitive and knowledge-driven economy.

‘Year of Quaid-i-Azam’ celebrations kick off with ceremony at Convention Centre

He said the initiative rests on five pillars: exports, e-Pakistan, equity and empowerment, environment and climate change, and energy and infrastructure development.

The minister emphasised that the nation must advance with unity, collective effort, and consistency to achieve the social and economic progress envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said rebuilding Pakistan in accordance with Quaid-i-Azam’s golden principles was the need of the hour.

The minister highlighted that Quaid-i-Azam did not inherit power or command armies, yet reshaped history through character, constitutional struggle and moral courage.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s 77-year journey, Mr Iqbal said the country’s history comprised both achievements and hardships; however, every challenge should be turned into an opportunity for growth and stability.

Outlining Quaid-i-Azam’s vision, he said Pakistan was meant to be a democratic, inclusive and merit-based state with a strong economy, where minorities enjoy equal citizenship, rule of law prevails and institutions function impartially.

He warned that corruption, nepotism, intolerance and disorder were identified by the Quaid as the gravest threats to the country’s survival.

ISLAMABAD: Artists and students perform national songs at a ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the Convention Centre.—APP
ISLAMABAD: Artists and students perform national songs at a ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the Convention Centre.—APP

“Whenever we moved with discipline, we progressed. When­ever we were divided, we declined,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the struggle and principled life of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah serve as a guiding light for the younger generation, noting that Jinnah never compromised on his principles.

The minister emphasised that such programmes help people better understand the life, thoughts, vision, and principles of the Founder of the Nation.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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M. Saeed
Dec 26, 2025 07:19pm
Truth, incorruptibility, integrity and readiness for personal sacrifices in favor of the people by elected leaders, were the ingredients mentioned by the Quaid, being the only formula for development.
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