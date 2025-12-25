Quaid-i-Azam’s vision, ideals in focus as nation celebrates his 149th birth anniversary

Pakistan’s civil and military leadership highlighted Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a sovereign, democratic and inclusive nation as the country celebrated his 149th birth anniversary on Thursday.

According to state-broadcaster Radio Pakistan, the day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered at mosques after Fajr for the Quaid, as well as for the peace, prosperity and development of the country, the Radio Pakistan report said.

A change of guard ceremony was also held at Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi.

‘A visionary leader and a statesman of global stature’

In his message on the Quaid’s birth anniversary, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “This day offers an opportunity for collective reflection and renewal of our commitment to the Quaid’s guiding principles — democracy, constitutionalism, social justice, religious harmony, and the vision of a welfare state grounded in equality and the rule of law.”

He said the Quaid’s enduring ideals of faith, unity, and discipline remained the foundation of our national strength and a guiding light for future generations.

“A visionary leader and a statesman of global stature, Quaid-i-Azam’s political wisdom, unwavering resolve, and selfless struggle altered the course of history and made possible the creation of an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent,” the premier further stated.

He ended his message with reaffirming “our collective resolve to follow in the footsteps of the Quaid-i-Azam and to carry forward his enduring legacy, in the service of Pakistan’s honour, security, progress, and prosperity”.

‘Quaid’s principles central to our national journey’

Similarly, President Asif Ali Zardari emphasised the “enduring relevance of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s leadership” and urged the nation to renew its commitment to the democratic and inclusive ideals laid down by him.

Paying tribute to him on his birth anniversary, the president said in a statement that the Quaid’s leadership, vision, and guiding principles continued to inspire the nation in facing contemporary challenges.

The Quaid, he said, “exemplified conviction, perseverance, and hard work that laid the foundation of Pakistan. The Quaid’s principles of democracy, justice, and equality remained central to the country’s national journey and must continue to shape its institutions and decision-making”.

The president said the Quaid’s call for unity, faith, and discipline provided a clear direction to the nation, adding that these ideals were essential for progress, social cohesion, and national confidence.

He urged the nation, particularly the youth, to uphold the Quaid’s ideals and contribute to building a “peaceful, inclusive, and forward-looking Pakistan”.

Zardari also referred to Quaid’s 150th birth anniversary next year.

The government has announced that it will declare 2026 as the “Year of Quaid-i-Azam” to celebrate his 150th birth anniversary.

The president said the milestone would “provide an important opportunity to reflect meaningfully on Quaid’s life and struggle and to renew commitment to his vision while passing his ideals to future generations with honesty and purpose”.

He added that despite the challenges being faced by the country, unity, strength, and resilience would enable the nation to move forward.

‘Statesman of unwavering principles’

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar noted that the birth anniversary and Christmas fall on the same day, saying this shared occasion reflected the “inclusive vision and moral foundations upon which Pakistan was established”.

In his video message, he said, “The Quaid was not only the architect of our independence but [was also] a statesman of unwavering principles and exceptional clarity.”

He said that the Quaid had envisioned Pakistan as a democratic state functioning on the principles of equality and respect for the fundamental rights of all citizens.

“Our commitment to protect minority rights, equality and religious freedom remains a cornerstone of our Constitution and national ethos,” he said.

Military leadership pays tribute to Quaid

The country’s military leadership also paid tribute to the Quaid on his birth anniversary.

A statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Chief of Defence Forces and Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu paid rich tributes to him.

It added that the armed forces “reaffirm their unwavering commitment to Quaid-i-Azam’s vision of a strong, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Pakistan, founded on the principles of faith, unity and discipline”.

They emphasised that Quaid-i-Azam’s “exemplary leadership, constitutionalism and steadfast resolve continue to guide the nation and its armed forces in confronting contemporary challenges,” the statement added.

It further stated that the armed forces were reiterating their resolve to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to contribute wholeheartedly towards national stability, peace, and development, in line with the ideals and aspirations of the Quaid.

“Pakistan’s armed forces remain steadfast in their commitment to uphold the legacy of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to serve the nation with honour, courage and devotion,” the statement said.